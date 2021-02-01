CACI International Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.94 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $14.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.71 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

CACI stock opened at $241.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in CACI International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

