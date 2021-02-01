Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $18.49. 47,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

