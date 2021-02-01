Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $18.49. 47,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.