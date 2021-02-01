CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CaixaPay Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”
CaixaPay Coin Trading
