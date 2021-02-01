CaixaPay (CXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.