Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 17,500 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $175.57 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.