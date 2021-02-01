Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 93,948 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 130.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,731,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,353 shares of company stock worth $6,117,989. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

FOLD opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

