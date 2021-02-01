Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $47,130,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $70.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

