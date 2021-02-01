Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of LGI Homes worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

