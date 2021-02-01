Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

