Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NYSE AVY opened at $150.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

