Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.