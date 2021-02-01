Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.