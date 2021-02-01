Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

