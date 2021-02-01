Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,458,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $279.76 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day moving average of $244.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

