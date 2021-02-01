Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.07). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.