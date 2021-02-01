Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,872 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

