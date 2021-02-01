Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

