Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

