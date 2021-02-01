Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

