Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $503.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.79 and its 200-day moving average is $559.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

