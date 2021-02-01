Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 29.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allegion by 65.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 230,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 68.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

