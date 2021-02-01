Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 142,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.