Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 297.44 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

