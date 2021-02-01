Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $56.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,880.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

