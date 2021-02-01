Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,279,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,850,000 after buying an additional 120,742 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,084 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

NYSE CNC opened at $60.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

