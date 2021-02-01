Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.