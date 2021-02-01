Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

