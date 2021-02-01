Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Shares of PSA opened at $227.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.14. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

