Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alphatec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.