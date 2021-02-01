Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,300 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 504,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

