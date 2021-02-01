Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $144.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

