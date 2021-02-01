Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

