Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

