Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,279,522 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,522 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Inphi worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 7.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Shares of IPHI opened at $168.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

