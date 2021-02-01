Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 134,102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,909,000 after purchasing an additional 376,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

