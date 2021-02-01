Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $181.74 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.43.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

