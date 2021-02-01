Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $146.68 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.