Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

