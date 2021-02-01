Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

ZBH opened at $153.67 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

