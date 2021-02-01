Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB opened at $132.47 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

