Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,253.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 35,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,527,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

