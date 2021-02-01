Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

