Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

