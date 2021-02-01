Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

