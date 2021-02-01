Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioLife Solutions worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS opened at $37.92 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,600,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,409. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

