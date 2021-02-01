Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of The Lovesac worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock worth $36,598,021. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $56.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of -434.92, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

