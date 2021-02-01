Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

