Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,037 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 37.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of UDR by 21.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

