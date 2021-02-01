Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

