Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,667 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.